Countdown Clock Projected on 10 Downing Street as UK About to Leave EU - Video

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation, announcing "the dawn of a new era" for the country as the UK is on the verge of leaving the European Union.

A clock counting down to the time the UK finally leaves the EU is projected onto 10 Downing Street, the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The clock is expected to count down until 11 pm local time – the moment the United Kingdom’s decision to exit the EU comes into effect.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and is the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

