Live Video: Views of Dover International Port as UK Leaves European Union

Britain is set to officially leave the EU tonight and London's Downing Street is lit up with a light show, while Parliament Square is decorated with Union flags.

Watch views of Dover international port, as the UK is finally set to part ways with the European Union. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed the nation, and announced "the dawn of a new era" for the country.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and is the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!