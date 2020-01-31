Views of London Streets on Brexit Day - Video

Later on Friday, London's Downing Street is expected to be lit up with a light show, and Parliament Square will be decorated with Union flags.

Watch views of London's streets as the UK is preparing to finally leave the European Union later this day. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation, and announce "the dawn of a new era" for the country.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and has become the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

