Register
04:55 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit protesters holding a banner and flags demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London

    United Kingdom to Say Goodbye to EU on Friday

    © REUTERS / ANTONIO BRONIC
    UK
    Get short URL
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107818/43/1078184301.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001311078184284-united-kingdom-to-say-goodbye-to-eu-on-friday/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Friday at 23:00 GMT, after 47 years together, but this will be only the first step toward the next chapter of the EU-UK relationship.

    Transition First

    The UK will first enter an 11-month transition period, during which a lot of aspects of everyday life for UK and EU citizens, such as travel, will remain the same as before. EU citizens will be able to go to the UK to live or work and vice versa.

    During the transition period, the UK will remain part of EU trade deals, but will be able to negotiate new trade deals with other countries as well as with the bloc itself. In addition to trade, the UK and the EU will have to hammer out the details of their relationship in security, fishing and other sectors.

    According to EU chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, 11 months may not be enough to agree on all aspects of the future relationship.

    "If we want to agree on each and every point of this Political Declaration – which would lead to an unprecedented relationship – it will take more than 11 months", Barnier said on 9 January, adding that a basic agreement could be possible within that timeline.

    The EU intends to "make as much progress as possible by June", Barnier said. The UK and the EU are expected to hold a meeting to assess the progress of the talks at that point.

    Steven Woolfe, a former member of the European Parliament for North West England, is optimistic about what could be done in 11 months.

    "I'm optimistic as already we've seen enormous movements in the European Union deciding that they can't wreck their own economy. There's the recognition now that Britain spends a lot more on their products than they do on ours, so they want to protect that. Hence we've seen a lot of work done on flights, visas, traveling into Europe has been solidified in the European parliament ... those working on trade regulations have said a lot of rules can stay the same and so on", Woolfe said.

    What About Remainers

    At the 2016 referendum, Leave campaign won with roughly 52 percent against Remain's 48 percent. The vote was split nearly evenly across the entire UK. Almost half of the country set to leave did not want to do so, which left the door open for discussions on second referendum. With the exit now firmly in sight, the focus of the discussion might shift toward a potential return to the EU.

    Woolfe, however, believes that the UK would be hard-pressed to vote itself back into the bloc immediately.

    "For two reasons, first the EU is changing itself and there would be key conditions we'd have to face. Secondly, the economy, as many people are now predicting — quite contrary to those who predicted doom and gloom — is showing positive signs that Britain could actually thrive outside the European Union", the former MEP said.

    The Remainers could plan a long campaign instead, but if "Britain thrives and the European Union declines then we're not going back in any time soon", Woolfe said.

    No Hard Border for Northern Ireland

    Scotland and Northern Ireland both voted to Remain, although by a small margin, and both later played a certain role in Brexit drama.

    Northern Ireland, which shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland, was the subject of the talks with the EU. This border became the sticking point in the discussions. The EU has stood firmly against hard border on the island, the UK has stood just as firmly against any checks in the Irish Sea.

    In the end, Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK customs territory. In the deal negotiated under the premiership of Theresa May, the entire UK, including Northern Ireland, would be part of the EU customs union and, therefore, unable to negotiate its own trade deals during the transition period.

    The new deal, negotiated with Boris Johnson as prime minister, allows for trade talks during the transition period and introduces a complicated customs declarations process for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain. Tariffs will be paid only on the goods "at risk of subsequently being moved" into the European Union.

    Referendum for Scotland

    Scotland has voiced concerns over its own fate, especially compared to that of Northern Ireland.

    "Scotland will not only be removed from the European Single Market and EU Customs Union, it will be placed at a competitive disadvantage in relation to Northern Ireland", the Scottish government's assessment of Johnson's deal read.

    The report published in October suggests that Northern Ireland will have "easier access to the European Single Market", while retaining its access to the UK market.

    As a result, Scottish business might lose some market share, while "the corporate structures, investments and wider supply chains that underpin Scotland's existing international trade may be re-organised to take advantage of Northern Ireland's preferential access to the single market", the report said.

    Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been pushing forward the idea of a new independence referendum. In 2014, Scotland voted to remain part of the UK, but that was before Brexit. London has strongly refused Scotland's request for a new referendum.

    Woolfe believes that the current government is unlikely to allow a second vote in the next five years.

    "It would only be a weakened Labour government, that relies on the Scottish National Party, if they won in the future, that would grant them such an opportunity. But I don't think they would do either because at the moment if they allowed the SNP to leave the Conservative Party would control the rest of Britain forever more", Woolfe said.

    Doug Nicholls, General Secretary of the General Federation of Trade Unions and Chairman of Trade Unionists Against the EU, is strongly critical of the Scottish drive for independence.

    "They'd rather be controlled by Brussels than Westminster. Does that mean they'd want an EU hard border between Scotland and England? Does it mean they'd use the Euro rather than Sterling? Does it mean they'd want an end to the significant subsidies that the UK pays to Scotland? How separate and independent do they want to be? They've not answered these questions", Nichols said.

    Hope We Can Still Be Friends

    In the space of three years, the EU has gone from lively interest in withdrawal talks to a sort of Brexit fatigue, but the European Parliament on Wednesday bid farewell to Britain with a heartfelt rendition of Auld Lang Syne, after approving the Withdrawal Agreement.

    In the United Kingdom, some will be sad and some will be glad. On the day itself, the prime minister will give a speech. A special 50p coin ($0.6) with an inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" will enter circulation.

    The next 11 months will show whether the post-Brexit Britain can live up to this slogan on what concerns the EU.

    Related:

    United Kingdom to Make Decision on Allowing Huawei in 5G Networks in Autumn - Culture Minister
    Situation in Westminster as United Kingdom's Parliament is Recalled - Video
    The EU is Trying to Divide the United Kingdom
    Andrei Kelin Appointed Russian Ambassador to United Kingdom
    Labour Party Suffering Drastic Loss of Support Across United Kingdom, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    European Union, United Kingdom, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse