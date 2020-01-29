Brexit Party Leader Says Denmark, Poland, Italy Could Be Next to Leave EU After UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Wednesday that the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union marks the beginning of the total reconfiguration of the European map, while Denmark, Poland and Italy could possibly be the next to leave the bloc.

"In terms of which are the next countries to leave ... whether it is Denmark, whether it is Poland, whether it is Italy — I just do not know, but I would put these three up there. The way the polls have been talked down to, insulted repeatedly by people like [First Vice President of the European Commission Frans] Timmermans is a little more than they can bear, given their difficult and troubled history," Farage stated.

The Brexit Party leader added that the world was now witnessing a "big historic political battle" between globalism and regionalism, saying that this agenda was also relevant for the United States in the run-up to the presidential vote in November 2020.

London is set to formally exit the European Union on Friday, triggering an 11-month transition period in which the two will try to negotiate an amicable trade deal. EU officials have cast doubt on whether such a pact is possible within months, despite otherwise optimistic sounds from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.