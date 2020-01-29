UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers Questions From MPs Ahead of Brexit - Video

Earlier this month, the House of Commons approved the UK's EU withdrawal agreement in the final reading.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions from MPs in the House of Commons ahead of the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU at 11 pm local time on 31 January.

On 11 January, the House of Commons approved Johnson's Brexit Bill in the final reading.

