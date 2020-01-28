Register
15:36 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington

    ‘Clashes With Kids' Pizza Night': Brit Comic Trolls Prince Andrew for Failing to Aid Epstein Probe

    © REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURN
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 24
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107807/87/1078078794.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001281078163056-clashes-with-kids-pizza-night-brit-comic-trolls-prince-andrew-for-failing-to-aid-epstein-probe/

    New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who heads the investigation into the accomplices of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, said Prince Andrew has not been forthcoming in helping the FBI despite earlier indicating a willingness to help with the probe.

    Comedian David Baddiel has resorted to a series of tweets to joke about Prince Andrew refusing to cooperate with the FBI probe into the accomplices of American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead after an "apparent" suicide, according to FBI, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

    Referring to the federal investigators accusing the royal of providing “zero cooperation” with their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and his history of sexually abusing young girls, Baddiel quipped:

    “The other possibility, of course, is that every date they’ve offered him for an interview is Pizza Night with the kids.”

    ​Baddiel also referenced Prince Andrew’s remarks in a Newsnight interview, where the royal claimed he is physically incapable of sweating, writing:

    “Wondering if maybe it’s because he was shot at in The Falklands that Prince Andrew is now physically incapable of speaking to the FBI.”

    ​The tweeted comments came after US attorney Geoffrey Berman said that New York prosecutors and the FBI had reached out to Prince Andrew’s lawyers as part of their investigation into convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein but there was “zero cooperation” from the royal.

    There has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace on the matter.

    Earlier, Reuters reported, citing law enforcement sources, that Prince Andrew is one of many powerful friends - such as ex- US President Bill Clinton and current White House incumbent Donald Trump - of the deceased financier.

    The FBI has been investigating Prince Andrew’s acquaintance who reportedly doubled as Jeffery Epstein's lover and accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, believed to have facilitated Epstein’s actions.

    After the death of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son became one of the key figures in the scandal involving allegations of trafficking minor girls for sex.

    One of the primary accusers, alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, testified under oath that Prince Andrew had sex with her while she was underage.

    Guiffre claims she was used by the financier as a sex slave from 1999 to 2002, and was also forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times beginning when she was 17.

    Giuffre told the UK’s Panorama the prince’s “sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere” when they danced at a London nightclub.

    In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York

    She claimed that later that evening, she had been forced to have sex with the Duke at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia.
    Prince Andrew, 60, categorically denied the accusations and maintained that he had never met Giuffre – despite a widely-published photo of Giuffre, Prince Andrew, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

    In a bid to address the accusations against him, Prince Andrew opted to sit down for a Newsnight interview where he claimed he was physically incapable of sweating due to a war injury and that he was in Pizza Express in Woking on the night Virginia Guiffre alleged she was forced to sleep with him.

    The interview generated massive negative reactions in Britain, with a number of businesses, universities and charities quick to cut their ties with the Prince, who stepped down from royal duties just days later.

     

     

    Related:

    Prince Andrew Had Intimate Picnics with Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-Beau Maxwell at Palace – Report
    ‘We All Knew’: John McCain’s Widow Comments on Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Charges
    Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ to FBI, New York Attorney in Epstein Probe
    ‘No One is Above the Law’: Lawyer for Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Warns an Uncooperative Prince Andrew
    Tags:
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse