‘Clashes With Kids' Pizza Night': Brit Comic Trolls Prince Andrew for Failing to Aid Epstein Probe

New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who heads the investigation into the accomplices of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, said Prince Andrew has not been forthcoming in helping the FBI despite earlier indicating a willingness to help with the probe.

Comedian David Baddiel has resorted to a series of tweets to joke about Prince Andrew refusing to cooperate with the FBI probe into the accomplices of American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead after an "apparent" suicide, according to FBI, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Referring to the federal investigators accusing the royal of providing “zero cooperation” with their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and his history of sexually abusing young girls, Baddiel quipped:

“The other possibility, of course, is that every date they’ve offered him for an interview is Pizza Night with the kids.”

​Baddiel also referenced Prince Andrew’s remarks in a Newsnight interview, where the royal claimed he is physically incapable of sweating, writing:

“Wondering if maybe it’s because he was shot at in The Falklands that Prince Andrew is now physically incapable of speaking to the FBI.”

​The tweeted comments came after US attorney Geoffrey Berman said that New York prosecutors and the FBI had reached out to Prince Andrew’s lawyers as part of their investigation into convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein but there was “zero cooperation” from the royal.

There has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace on the matter.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing law enforcement sources, that Prince Andrew is one of many powerful friends - such as ex- US President Bill Clinton and current White House incumbent Donald Trump - of the deceased financier.

The FBI has been investigating Prince Andrew’s acquaintance who reportedly doubled as Jeffery Epstein's lover and accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, believed to have facilitated Epstein’s actions.

After the death of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son became one of the key figures in the scandal involving allegations of trafficking minor girls for sex.

One of the primary accusers, alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, testified under oath that Prince Andrew had sex with her while she was underage.

Guiffre claims she was used by the financier as a sex slave from 1999 to 2002, and was also forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times beginning when she was 17.

Giuffre told the UK’s Panorama the prince’s “sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere” when they danced at a London nightclub.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York

She claimed that later that evening, she had been forced to have sex with the Duke at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia.

Prince Andrew, 60, categorically denied the accusations and maintained that he had never met Giuffre – despite a widely-published photo of Giuffre, Prince Andrew, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a bid to address the accusations against him, Prince Andrew opted to sit down for a Newsnight interview where he claimed he was physically incapable of sweating due to a war injury and that he was in Pizza Express in Woking on the night Virginia Guiffre alleged she was forced to sleep with him.

The interview generated massive negative reactions in Britain, with a number of businesses, universities and charities quick to cut their ties with the Prince, who stepped down from royal duties just days later.