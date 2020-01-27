EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Delivers Speech at Belfast University Ahead of Brexit - Video

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier stated earlier in January that securing a free-trade agreement with the UK was a priority for the European Union, but that the economic consequences of a no-deal Brexit will be worse for London.

Michel Barnier delivers a speech at Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland on 27 January.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons on 20 December. According to Barnier, the European Parliament will vote to ratify the legislation, which covers key issues such as the UK’s financial settlement with the EU and the issue of the Irish border, at the end of the month, just days before the withdrawal agreement’s deadline on 31 January.

