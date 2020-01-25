IndyRef2: Locals in Inverness March for Scottish Independence - Photos

The divide between Edinburgh and London is continuing to grow, with the Scottish National Party bolstering its position during the last snap elections, winning 48 seats in the House of Commons, up from 35 seats in 2017, and gaining 45 percent of the vote in Scotland.

Supporters of Scotland's independence are holding a march in the city of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands. The event is being attended by Highland MP Ian Blackford, who has been the leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons since 2017.

"Petrified of you people peacefully protesting for your sovereignty. We can be a beacon to others by securing independence," Blackford said addressing the protesters.

Freedom March for Scottish Independence in Inverness, the Scottish Highlands

The event kicked off from Walker Park, with people marching towards the Fishermen's Car Park.

Scotland held an independence referendum on 18 September 2014. The "No" side won with almost 2 million votes against independence, while around 1,6 million voted in favour of leaving the United Kingdom.

Some, however, are insisting on another referendum, as the previous vote was held before the decision to withdraw from the European Union, with Scotland being a stronghold for Remainers, with 62 percent of the votes cast against Brexit.