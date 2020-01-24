Register
24 January 2020
    In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 photo, people walk around Oxford University's campus in Oxford, England

    Oxford Professor Gets Security Protection After Bullying by Transgender Activists

    © AP Photo / Caroline Spiezio
    Two guards will now be accompanying the woman to lectures, as she fears potential attacks after sharing her opinion on the controversial subject of trans people's access to women-only places.

    Selina Todd, a history professor at Oxford University who takes particular interest in working-class history and feminism, has been given two security guards after receiving threats from transgender activists over the comments she posted on her official website, the UK Telegraph reported earlier.

    Todd became especially worried after students showed up at her lectures in trans activist outfits and openly called the professor "transphobic". 

    "I get frightened by the threats in lectures. You can't help but worry. It's had a huge impact on me. You don't expect to be defending yourself the whole time from complaints or threats of violence", Todd told the newspaper.

    The activists got furious over Todd's comments on her website that trans people's claims for free access to women-only places can potentially harm women's rights themselves.

    "Like every other gender critical feminist I know, I encountered the current debate about whether transgender people should be able to self-identify as such (without fulfilling other legal and medical requirements) from the instinctive standpoint that I wanted to support transpeople’s rights. But after months of research, I concluded that this position would harm the rights of women, because so often what is being asked for is free access to women-only spaces.

    Angry students also demanded the professor be fired, but some have been empathetic to Todd and warned her of the threats. The school eventually had to investigate the matter and provide Todd with security protection during lectures.

    Users on Twitter, many of them colleagues of Todd in the academic sphere, stepped up to support the professor against what they think is open bullying and a violation of her free speech rights.

    "Whatever our position on sex/gender debates, its time for #twitterstorians to stand up for academic freedom and call out the culture of bullying. When a historian needs security to give lectures, everyone needs to speak out. I stand with [Selina Todd]", another user commented.
