Twitter in Tears After British Paper Mistakenly Promotes Blue Passport With Monty Python Quote

Until 1988 the UK passport was not the familiar burgundy but instead a dark shade of blue. To stamp the UK's departure from the EU, a version closer to the old design has been promoted to both excitement and mockery of the British public.

The Express newspaper posted a story on Thursday which included a Monty Python line as part of the design, leading to widespread roasting online.

The paper, which backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum, posted a story showing the existing burgundy passport which includes the "European Union" title in full behind the proposed future blue passport which is emblazoned with "Your mother was a hamster" on the front, seemingly unknown to the publisher.

One twitter user spotted the mistake and immediately took to social media to show everyone the unfortunate mistake.

OMFG I'm pissing myself laughing

LOOK WHAT PHOTO OF THE 'BLUE PASSPORT' THEY USED 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s6Ol6Fekg3 — Michael Szydlo (@MichaelSzydlo) January 23, 2020

​The quote comes from Monty Python and the holy grail, a classic satire movie from 1975.

It turns out the Monty Python team were behind this particular edit, while twitter users were promoting their own designs following the blue passport announcement in 2018.

​Other netizens immediately joined in with the joke, saying that Brits will be informing everyone as they travel their their mother is in fact a hamster.

I love that all UK citizens who travel, will be letting the world know that beneath the lion & unicorn, mother hamsters and the smell of elderberries, will forever guide them where ‘er they may go! — Wendell G. McMurrain (@wmcmurra) April 2, 2018

​Some posted Monty Python memes in response.

​There were users who seemed fond of the idea however.

I would move to England just to get that cover for my passport — Paul Dustin (@SkaDragon737) April 4, 2018

​​The article reported on the government announcement that the blue passports will be available for Brits come the 2020 summer holidays.