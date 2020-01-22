Heathrow Airport to Introduce Areas for People Travelling From Countries Affected by Coronavirus

British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps stated on Wednesday that the country's largest Heathrow Airport will introduce special areas for people arriving from countries affected by the coronavirus.
"There's been some announcements this morning about flights that come directly from the infected region to Heathrow with some additional measures there. This is to ensure that when flights come in directly to Heathrow there is a separate area for people to arrive in," Shapps told Sky News.
So far, the virus has claimed the lives of at least nine people with more than 400 being infected. Besides China, the virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Earlier in the day, the Public Health Ministry of Thailand confirmed that the first Thai citizen had been infected with the coronavirus.
