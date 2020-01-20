UK Seeks Canada-Style Free Trade Deal with EU Post-Brexit - Spokesman for British Prime Minister

The UK is working towards terminating its EU membership on 31 January in accordance with Article 50 of the EU Treaty. London is still set to continue trade talks with the bloc but is opposed to any "alignment" with the European Union after its withdrawal.

The United Kingdom intends to forge a Canada-style free trade agreement with the European Union after Brexit, James Slack, the UK Prime Minister's spokesman said on Monday.

According to Slack, the day after the UK officially pulls out of the EU, London will begin trade talks with global powers, and not only with the bloc. In particular, he added that extensive work had been done in preparing for trade negotiations with the United States.

A Canadian-style trade deal with the EU refers to the CETA - the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. Under the deal, almost all tariffs on traded goods have been eliminated.

Canada is not subject to EU legislation and is not forced to pay the bloc any money under the terms of the trade deal.

Goals for trade talks

Boris Johnson's spokesman said that London will announce its aims for its future cooperation with the European Union.

He added that the United Kingdom will not seek an alignment of rules with the EU and will push instead for a free trade agreement with the bloc.

Britain is set to withdraw from the European Union on 31 January despite two previous failures to break away from the bloc.

Trade talks with the EU member states remain a sticking point and are expected to continue over an 11-month transition period.