Queen Is Unhappy about Harry and Meghan Spending $3 Million on Renovation of Their Home - Report

In their bombshell statement announcing plans to quit the Royal Family, the couple said they would honour duties to the Queen, balancing their time between Britain and North America. Royal sources, however, told the Daily Mail they believe that the Duchess won’t ever return to Britain for a lengthy period of time.

The Queen is said to be unhappy about the $3 million dollars that were spent on the renovation of the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage as the fallout from their sudden resignation continues. Taxpayers’ money was used to refurbish their residence in Windsor. The Daily Mail reported, citing royal sources, that staff at the couple’s home is being offered other jobs in the royal household.

The newspaper has reported that a house manager and a cleaner at Frogmore Cottage were moved to other duties. “This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore”, the source told the Daily Mail.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted by the Queen to the couple after their marriage as Harry and Meghan said they didn’t want to stay at Kensington Palace and wanted a place of their own.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and split their time between Britain, the United States, and Canada they said they wished to continue to use Frogmore Cottage as their residence “so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom”. However, the news about the staff being given other jobs at Buckingham Palace have prompted rumours that the couple doesn’t really plan to spend much time in the United Kingdom.

"No one here believes that the duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way", a royal source told the Daily Mail.