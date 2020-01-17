Register
09:34 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    code lines seen on a computer

    Privacy Groups Blast Roll-Out of ‘Cyber Kiosks’ in Scottish Police Stations

    © AP Photo / Michel Spingler
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106549/67/1065496782.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001171078053008-privacy-groups-blast-roll-out-of-cyber-kiosks-in-scottish-police-stations/

    Scottish police are setting up computer stalls across the country which can quickly access data on people’s electronic devices, as of 20 January 2020. They say this will “provide a better service” to the public by “quickly identifying” which devices contain evidence which may be useful to police investigations.

    Leading digital rights organisations have sounded the alarm over the large scale roll-out of ‘Cyber Kiosks’ by Scottish police, which they say do not sufficiently protect the right to privacy and of informed consent. The idea behind these electronic specialist booths within police stations will be to quickly examine, and if deemed necessary retain data from mobile devices. However, Privacy International and Open Rights Group say that police powers don’t meet human rights standards of “accessibility and foreseeability for the individual”.

    “Our mobile phones are unlike any other piece of personal property. Access to our devices means access to our photos, videos, contacts, messages, even messages we have not sent, our notes, our calendars, our browsing history, even our locations”, the two civil liberties groups say in a statement dated 16 January 2020.

    A Device Owner Can't Change Their Mind After They Give Their Phone to Police

    Both organisations claim that the legal regime in Scotland is not fit for purpose to address the level of intrusion that such Cyber Kiosks can represent. Victims, witnesses and suspects are all being offered the ability to ‘consent’ to the police examining their some of their most intimate and personal data on the basis that the process will be quick and assist legitimate investigations. But it could be “deeply confusing and harmful” for people to discover that once they agree to their devices being examined they will have “no right” to change their mind or to request the return of their devices.

    Privacy International and Open Rights Group are calling for increased legal safeguards to address these types of concerns before the roll-out of Cyber Kiosks begins, but the government has chosen to go ahead despite concerns raised.

    For their part the police say that the Cyber Kiosks offer a ‘win-win’ for police and the public because normally devices can be kept by police for weeks or even months if they seize them using police powers (eg with a warrant or after an arrest).

    Cyber Kiosks Are Necessary In a Changing World, Say Police

    “By quickly identifying devices which do and do not contain evidence, we can minimise the intrusion on people’s lives and provide a better service to the public”, Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said in a statement on 14 January, when the Cyber Kiosk roll-out was announced.

    41 Cyber Kiosks are expected to be operational in police stations across Scotland by March 2020. Graham argued that they are needed due to the changing nature of technology and how people interact and socialise. Because people now lead a “significant part” of their lives online police investigations and evidence presented to courts must reflect that reality Graham said. He also went on to explain that “many online offences disproportionately affect the most vulnerable people in our society, such as children at risk of sexual abuse, and our priority is to protect those people”.

    A Cyber Kiosk is essentially a desktop computer with specialist software on it which allows the police to more easily search though a device an access key data such as phone call history, internet browsing, photos and videos, and text messages and emails. If police seize a mobile phone it can take anywhere from days to months for people to get their device returned. The police say that if people volunteer their devices to be examined at a Cyber Kiosk, the intrusion is reduced because their devices can be more quickly examined and then returned to them if there is nothing on the device deemed useful for an investigation. If an examining officer determines that there is something on the mobile device it will then be passed on for further examination. It is unclear why, if a Cyber Kiosk can examine a device within a short time period why they can’t also be examined quickly if they are seized via a warrant or an arrest.

    Authorities also defend their Cyber Kiosks by saying that they can’t store data from a phone after it has been examined and that only specific types of information will be sought out depending on what an investigating officer has decided is necessary. Police Scotland say they will only ever examine devices where it is deemed necessary, justified and proportionate to do so further to a lawful investigation.

    Neither Police Scotland nor Privacy International and Open Rights Group responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

    Related:

    London to Publish Draft Surveillance Bill Expanding Police Internet Spying
    UK's Bristol Police Suspected of Possessing Cell Phone Surveillance Devices
    Tags:
    Open Rights Group, Privacy International, technology, privacy, human rights, Police, Scotland, Police Scotland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse