Passenger Plane at Liverpool Airport Declares Emergency - Reports

The UK-based media reports said that EasyJet Flight U27181 transmitted code 7700 - indicating a general emergency - just before 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The transmission of the emergency code reportedly occurred in the airspace close to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport.

The data provided by the website flightradar24 showed that the passenger plane was poised for take-off en route to Spain's Malaga when it declared an emergency. Earlier reports suggested that the plane's crew issued the squawk when the passenger jet was in mid-air.

​The air carrier has not issued an official statement on the issue yet. The cause of the emergency reportedly remains unknown.

The news comes several days after another EasyJet flight landed on Sunday at Glasgow Airport with a tyre burst, prompting plane's crew to activate emergency, according to media reports.