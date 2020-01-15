Passenger Plane at Liverpool Airport Declares Emergency - Reports

The data provided by the website flightradar24 showed that the passenger plane was poised for take-off en route to Spain's Malaga when it declared an emergency. Earlier reports suggested that the plane's crew issued the squawk when the passenger jet was in mid-air.
EasyJet LPL-AGP squawking Emergency #7700 #U27181 #EZY64GZ @flightradar24 @easyJet #EasyJet pic.twitter.com/HSgCYljPLd— Capt. Simon (@CaptSimonDH) January 14, 2020
The air carrier has not issued an official statement on the issue yet. The cause of the emergency reportedly remains unknown.
The news comes several days after another EasyJet flight landed on Sunday at Glasgow Airport with a tyre burst, prompting plane's crew to activate emergency, according to media reports.
