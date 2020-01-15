Video: Shoppers Left In Shock After Storm Brendan Tears Off Huge Roof In Slough

Storm Brendan has seen high winds whip across England, Ireland, and Wales, forcing airlines to divert flights scheduled for Gatwick airport, as well as disrupting ferries and trains across the entire country.

Shoppers escaped injury from a huge metal roof blown off in the midst of Storm Brendan in Slough on Tuesday evening.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the large metal structure covering the High Street in Slough after it was blown off the top of building, believed to be both residential and commercial.

The footage pans up and among the dark sky the top of the building can be seen to be completely torn off.

Just been sent this. Serious damage. Roof has completed been torn off from one of the buildings in Slough High Street! #Slough #HighStreet #Roof #Weather pic.twitter.com/djksLmcIvn — Saud Ahmed (@saudi89) January 14, 2020

​Follow up footage shows people scrambling around the debris looking for others inside the building and assuring that no one was hurt by the wreckage.

​"We are at Slough High Street with Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Slough Council", said South Central Ambulance Service.

"A roof from a block of flats has been blown across the road which is now closed".

The paramedics also confirmed that no one had been injured and further checks were being conducted to make sure no one was trapped under the wreckage.

Slough council tweeted that they are aware of the situation and asked everyone to avoid the area.

We are aware of the incident in Slough High Street and specialist officers are on route to assist emergency services. Please avoid the area if at all possible and take note of road closures. Congestion is heavy so please be patient. Thank you. — SBC (@SloughCouncil) January 14, 2020

​Part of High street has also been closed so that wreckage can be cleared.

High winds caused by Storm Brendan have led to extreme weather warnings across the UK, with winds reaching up to 90 mph on Monday.

Further high winds were brought to much of England and Wales on Tuesday due to a second low-pressure front.

The Environment Agency has warned that oncoming strong winds, high tides, and large waves could cause flooding in coastal areas.