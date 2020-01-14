Register
15:51 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Boris Johnson Rejects Sturgeon's Request for Scottish Independence Referendum Powers

    © REUTERS / Duncan McGlynn/Pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107758/20/1077582098.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001141078034776-boris-johnson-rejects-sturgeons-request-for-scottish-independence-referendum-powers/

    Earlier, Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party stepped up the battle for an independence referendum, writing to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a second vote on the issue and seeking a transfer of powers to hold another vote from London to Edinburgh.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday refusing her request to be given the powers to hold another Scottish independence referendum.

    As he posted the letter on Twitter, he accompanied it with a caption that reads:

    “Today I have written to Nicola Sturgeon. The Scottish people voted decisively to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect. Let's make 2020 a year of growth and opportunity for the whole of the UK”.

    ​Currently, a referendum cannot take place without the consent of the UK government. On 19 December, in the wake of the UK elections where Johnson’s Conservative Party won a landslide in England, but performed poorly in Scotland, Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister, asking him to transfer the power to hold a referendum from London to Edinburgh.

    "I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums," Johnson has responded.

    The UK Prime Minister reminded Sturgeon she had agreed that the 2014 referendum, when Scots opted to remain in the United Kingdom, would be a "once in a generation" vote.

    "Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade ... it is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together," emphasised the British Prime Minister.

    Nicola Sturgeon’s pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) won 48 of Scotland’s 59 parliamentary seats in December’s UK-wide election, which she contends showed overwhelming support for her agenda to bring about such a plebiscite.

    “The question is often posed to me: “what will you do if Boris Johnson says no?” As I’ve said before, I will consider all reasonable options to secure Scotland’s right to self-determination,” Sturgeon said in December.

    However, Nicola Sturgeon signalled at the time she did not envisage a Catalonia-style referendum, without consent or recognition by the national government.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / Scott Heppell
    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019
    “In line with our values, we acknowledge that a referendum must be legal and that it must be accepted as legitimate here in Scotland and the rest of the UK, as well as in the European Union, and the wider international community,” she said.

    Back in the 2014 referendum Scots had rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent.

    Johnson says the 2014 vote settled the independence question and it would be divisive and bad for the economy to re-open the argument.

    Using Brexit as her main argument, Sturgeon maintains circumstances have changed since the 2014 vote, as a majority of Scots voted to remain in the European Union in a 2016 referendum, while the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave.

    Britain’s formal exit from the bloc is scheduled for 31 January.

    Related:

    Scottish FM Sturgeon Urges UK to Avoid Getting "Dragged" Into Conflict as US-Iran Tensions Boil Over
    Sturgeon Warns Boris Johnson: You Can't Hold Scotland in Union Against Its Will
    Nicola Sturgeon Will Consider ‘All Options’ If UK Rejects Demand for New Scottish Independence Vote
    Tags:
    Scottish First Minister, Scottish National Party, UK Conservative Party, Catalonia Independence Referendum, independence referendum, independence referendum, independence, Brexit, Brexit, Scottish referendum, Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse