Appearing on BBC Breakfast, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to address rumours that he had opted to switch to a vegan diet in January in an effort to lose some irksome pounds.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that while he hopes to lose some weight in 2020, he will not do "Veganuary", in a reference to the popular practice of switching to a vegan diet in January.

Veganuary is a UK nonprofit event launched in 2014 that encourages people to go vegan for the first month of the year as a way to promote and educate about a vegan lifestyle.

"I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration. I do take my hat off to vegans who can handle it," Johnson said during an interview with BBC Breakfast when asked about rumours he might be mulling the switch.

The Prime Minister had nothing but kudos for those who are able to make the transition to a plant-based diet.

"I take my hat off to vegans who can handle it and manage to avoid all non-vegan products," he said.

The Prime Minister added: "I mean, you can't eat cheese, can you, if you're a vegan? That's just a crime… against cheese-lovers."

Netizens weighed in on Johnson's comments, with many tickled by his excuse that “requires too much concentration”.

Boris Johnson can’t go vegan because it ‘requires too much concentration’ ... but running the country doesn’t? #BorisJohnson — Robin Connolly (@robinnlcc) January 14, 2020

​Others took issue with his pronunciation of the word "vegan".

The real crime here is Boris’ pronunciation of the word vegan #bbcbreakfast — Sophie (@sophiebrinkles) January 14, 2020

​Other fans on social media were puzzled over the actual newsworthiness of the story.

Slow news day? — Ghee Buttersnaps (@AJBullX) January 14, 2020

Just fck it it !😂 pic.twitter.com/ObCepZk0Us — Zielony 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@Zielonyornot) January 14, 2020

That would be to big of a sacrifice of quality of life. I would risk it too. — Gern Blanston (@GernBla20800885) January 14, 2020

Vegan cheese is the answer - it hasn't been tested on mice. — cat (@irnbrudreaming) January 14, 2020