WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange faces up to 175 years imprisonment in the US on charges relating to his role in publishing classified US documents revealing war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly perpetrated by US forces in Iraq.

British singer and songwriter Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, also known as M.I.A., said that she will ask "Her Majesty the Queen" to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Arulpragasam is due to visit Buckingham Palace on 14 January to receive a Member of the British Empire (MBE) medal, for her services to music.

Speaking outside Westminster Magistrates Court on 13 January, M.I.A. told the press that the ceremony should afford her the opportunity to "take a message to the Queen about Assange".

She said it was important to her that the British monarchy and the British legal system "work together to do what is righteous" and refuse to send Assange to the US.

The British rapper explained that while she would normally be conflicted about accepting such a title it was "really about her Mum", who actually sows MBE medals for a living, one of only two seamstresses in the UK to do so.

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a prison van traveling to Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Assange is expected to appear in person before Westminster Magistrates in a private hearing related to a Spanish criminal case about alleged surveillance at the Ecuador embassy

Arulpragasam is one of a number of notable artists to have come to Assange's defence, along with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, rapper Lowkey, actress Pamela Anderson, and designer Vivian Westwood.

