Register
18:29 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on May 18, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

    Queen’s Relations With Prince Harry Left ‘Badly Damaged’ Over Split From Royal Family, Insider Says

    © AFP 2019 / STEVE PARSONS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/53/1078025397.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001131078025402-queens-relations-with-prince-harry-left-badly-damaged-over-split-from-royal-family-insider-says/

    In the absence of a public reaction from the Queen, rumours and scraps of information from Buckingham Palace are all that is available to try and predict the mood of the House of Windsor following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to take a back seat from their royal duties.

    The Queen has been in dismay over last week’s grand announcement from her grandson, Vanity Fair reports citing royal insiders.

    “At the end of the day she is 93 and this has been a genuine shock for her,” revealed a source said to be close to the Queen.

    “After everything she has done for Harry she feels monumentally let down. All she has done is accommodate him and Meghan from the start.”

    The past two months have marked a tumultuous time for the Windsors: Prince Andrew was forced to step away from public duties over the controversy surrounding his relationship with paedo millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Philip, 93, is understood to be largely bed-ridden.

    “The family are all very upset at how the Sussexes have behaved, not least because of the impact it has had on the Queen, who has a very frail husband, the whole Andrew problem to deal with and now Harry, who is frankly behaving like a bolshie teenager,” the source was quoted as saying.

    “He has dropped a bombshell and left the Queen to pick up the pieces. It has not been great for their relationship. What was once a very warm and jokey grandmother-grandson rapport has dissipated.”

    The source claimed that the monarch was “dismayed” by Prince Harry’s attitude and looked “upset by how beastly Harry was being”.

    “Their relationship was quite badly damaged by it all.”

    The source lamented that the Queen didn’t receive advance notice about the Harry and Meghan’s break-up despite always having being eager to talk things out.

    “The Queen is always there to talk about family matters but when it comes to matters of monarchy and the institution it’s not off the cuff. It’s not just a case of popping over for tea to discuss it. Decisions made on things like that have ramifications for three generations going forward, and time was needed to get this right.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been rumoured feeling side-lined by the monarchy. This, coupled with intense press scrutiny which sometimes resembled that of Princess Diana, prompted them last week to announce that they would scale back their roles as “senior” royals and live part-time in North America.

    Harry is expected to talk about Meghan’s future roles in the family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Meghan, who is currently in Canada, is expected to take part in the talks via conference call.

    The Sussexes have said they won’t abdicate their titles and will retain their residence at Frogmore, as well enjoy security protection and enjoy part of the monarchy’s funding, while looking for sources of “professional” income.

    There has been word of Meghan reaching a voiceover deal with Disney and Harry partnering with Oprah Winfrey to produce a documentary on mental health for Apple TV+.

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse