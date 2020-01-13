Register
15:23 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.

    Queen Reportedly Fears Fallout If Meghan Markle Gives ‘Tell-All' Interview 'Princess Diana-Style'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    310
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107763/03/1077630337.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001131078022944-queen-reportedly-fears-fallout-if-meghan-markle-gives-tell-all-interview-princess-diana-style/

    Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II summoned Princes Charles, William and Harry to her Norfolk Estate for a showdown in the wake of a bombshell statement released on 8 January by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who plan to step back from senior roles in the British Monarchy, seeking to become financially independent.

    According to royal courtiers, Queen Elizabeth II fears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “go nuclear” and give an interview as damaging to the royal household as the one given by the Prince’s Mother, Princess Diana in 1995, writes the Mirror.

    A Palace source is cited as saying it was a “nuclear” option, if Harry and Meghan are still “unhappy” after crisis talks set for this Monday at Sandringham estate, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might brand the royal household “racist and sexist” if they give an interview.

    ITV news anchor Tom Bradby, a confidante of the couple, suggested the result “would not be pretty”.

    The journalist, who spoke to the Sussexes in their bombshell documentary last year, continued:

    “I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred, sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty.”

    The relationship between Harry and his brother William is expected to come under particular scrutiny if an interview airs, with one insider reportedly claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel “bullied” by Prince William, while it was reported yesterday that the Duke of Cambridge had spoken of his sadness at the broken bond with his brother.

    Talk of an interview is being suggested as a serious threat to force the hand of the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, who will meet Prince Harry today for the first time since he and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals on 8 January.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

    The Queen, said to be deeply hurt by her grandson's decision to release the statement without her knowledge, was cited as having instructed courtiers she wanted the problem sorted “within days”.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain January 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain January 12, 2020

    The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II had earlier summoned Princes Charles, William and Harry to her Norfolk Estate for a showdown, with Meghan Markle anticipated to join the discussions via a conference call from Canada she is staying with baby Archie.

    According to The Daily Mail, at Monday’s meeting, Prince Harry will be handed documents, compiled following discussions with HMRC and the Canadian tax authority.

    This is expected to be a first step towards thrashing out the financial penalties for a range of scenarios. The latter include a so-called hard “Megxit” involving a permanent move to North America, and a soft “Megxit” if the couple split their time between Britain and overseas and retain full, active Royal roles.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after their visit to Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after their visit to Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020

    There have already been consultations between the UK and Canadian governments, writes the Daily Mail.

    Some of the cited stumbling blocks are issues of residency, visas, tax and security.

    Princess Diana-Style Interview

    As Meghan Markle’s US PR team is already said to be close to Oprah Winfrey, who was a guest at the royal couple's wedding, as well as several American TV networks, palace aides allegedly fear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could potentially give a disastrous interview, revealing all of the challenges they have faced within the family and sparking even more controversy.

    At this point references are being made to Princess Diana’s Panorama appearance in 1995.

    © AP Photo / John Redman
    Принцесса Диана и принц Гарри в Испании, 1987 год

    Prince Harry’s Mother at the time described her misery as part of the royal family and as Charles’ wife to interviewer Martin Bashir.

    She also revealed she suffering from the eating disorder bulimia and even self-harmed during her marriage to Prince Charles.

    Tom Bradby told the Times the couple find members of the Royal Family, excluding the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, “jealous and, at times, unfriendly.”

    He claimed that the foundations for the rift had been laid at the time of their wedding in 2018.

    Bradby's ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” aired in October, during which Meghan Markle revealed she was “existing not living” while Prince Harry opened up about being on a “different path” to his brother Prince William.

     

    Related:

    Elton John Provides 'Constant Support' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Amid Megxit Row – Report
    Prince Philip Was ‘Spitting Blood’ When He Learned About Harry and Meghan’s Royal Breakup – Report
    Prince Harry Decided to Announce Megxit as Meghan Was on Brink of ‘Meltdown’ - Reports
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Settle in LA Only After Donald Trump Leaves Office – Reports
    Tags:
    Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse