BBC Pays Over Three Million Pounds in Settlements to Staff Following Equal Pay Tribunal - Reports

Earlier this week, a BBC journalist Samira Ahmed won a sex discrimination claim against the broadcaster after a tribunal ruled she was unfairly being paid less than her male colleagues.

A number of BBC employees have received more than £3 million from the company as a settlement to avoid future tribunals in the wake of a watershed case won by a journalist who took the corporation to a tribunal over unequal pay, the Sunday Times reported citing unnamed sources.

According to reports, some staff members received payments of £5,000 and £10,000, while one employee received more than £1 million.

The sources told the Sunday Times that the BBC is currently deciding whether to pay out settlements to 50 more employees in a bid to avoid going to court.

The reported payouts come after the corporation lost a court case filed by its employee Samira Ahmed.

The 51-year-old claimed that she had received a substantially smaller sum of money for the same amount of work her male peers.