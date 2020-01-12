Register
14:49 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

    Queen’s Top Aide Reportedly Being 'Scapegoated' Amidst Scandals Plaguing UK Royal Family

    © AP Photo / Phil Nobel/Pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107270/92/1072709244.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001121078014730-queens-top-aide-reportedly-being-scapegoated-amidst-scandals-plaguing-uk-royal-family/

    Senior members of the royal family have been locked in talks about how to resolve the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the wake of a bombshell statement released on 8 January by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who plan to step back from senior roles in the British Monarchy, seeking to become financially independent.

    Princess Anne and Prince Edward have called on Queen Elizabeth II to sack her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, for failing to handle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royals and the Prince Andrew scandal, according to The Sunday Times.

    Sir Edward Young was appointed to his role after Lord Geidt was “removed” two years ago by Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
    Amid the troubles plaguing the Royal Family, senior courtiers and even members of the family, believed to include Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are reportedly pointing the finger of blame at Young for mishandling the explosive scandals.

    According to The Times, insiders said Young had let down the Queen because his own lack of personal authority rendered him incapable of telling the Royal Princes - Charles, William and Harry - things they did not want to hear in the manner that Geidt was able to.

    “He has not geared up the system to protect the monarch. Very senior members of the royal family think he should go,” a source in the royal household was quoted by the publication as saying, adding:
    “All the guns are blazing at Edward Young.”

    The source added that it has now become a “blame game” and said that Young has failed to be “wise and intuitive”.

    The publication also cited sources as believing that senior officials like Geidt had warned about the potentially explosive situations involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew, years ago, claiming this was why the previous private secretary was removed.

    Other sources close to the royals were cited as suggesting that there had been a manifest lack of discipline and things would have been handled differently if Geidt was still occupying the position.

    Sir Edward Young will reportedly be present for crunch talks at Sandringham set for Monday, 13 January.

    Crunch Talks

    Previously, after setting a 72-hour ultimatum to aides on Friday to come up with a solution to the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II summoned Princes Charles, William and Harry to her Norfolk Estate for a showdown, with Meghan Markle expected to join the discussions via a conference call from Canada.

    According to The Daily Mail, at Monday’s meeting, Prince Harry will be handed documents, compiled following discussions with HMRC and the Canadian tax authority, that will set out in detail the financial penalties for a range of scenarios that include a so-called hard Megxit involving a permanent move to North America and a soft Megxit if the couple split their time between Britain and overseas and retain full, active Royal roles.

    The Bombshell Announcement

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell announcement this week, revealing that they are stepping back as “senior” royals and plan to work to become financially independent, while splitting time between the UK and North America.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

    The royal couple had just returned to the UK after the New Year holiday, as they took a six-week break from royal duties to visit Vancouver Island and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, together with their eight-month-old son Archie.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    According to sources close to the royal family the Queen was very unhappy with the couple's decision, while Harry's brother Prince William and their father Charles were "enraged".

    The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was left “deeply hurt” by his grandson's decision and said the couple are “lacking respect”, a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

    The Duke and Duchess did not consult the Queen or Prince Charles about the contents of the statement before issuing it on Instagram on Wednesday, sources suggest.

    British tabloids had long been speculating that Prince Harry and his wife were being sidelined by the rest of the royals.
    The couple had a tumultuous year, struggling under heightened media scrutiny amid allegations of “royal cracks growing” between them and the rest of the royals.

    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020. Madame Tussauds moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction.
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones
    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020. Madame Tussauds moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the target of increased criticism after they deviated from royal protocol during the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

    In the interview, Meghan Markle vocally admitted her “struggles” as a newly-minted Mother plunged into the media public eye, while Prince Harry opened up on his “different paths” with his brother Prince William.

    Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally parted ways from a charity foundation they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to pursue their own charitable project.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    The decision followed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry creating their own household in March, breaking away from Prince William and Middleton’s headquarters, to take up residence at Frogmore Cottage, with an office at Buckingham Palace.


    .

    Related:

    Boot Out Harry and Meghan
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Made Aware They're Not 'Really a Part' of Royals, Friend Claims
    Prince Charles May Cut Off $2 Million Support to Harry and Meghan If They Decide to Quit Completely
    ‘He’s More a Father’: Prince Harry's Friend Defends His Decision to Step Back from Royal Duties
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse