Porn Star Elle Brooke Makes Juicy Twitter Promise to Sheffield United Striker Oli McBurnie

Seductive porn star Elle Brooke and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie have enjoyed other Twitter encounters over the past few weeks; the forward has even sent the model a signed Blades shirt.

McBurnie struck the only goal in the 1-0 home win over the Hammers as the Blades moved into fifth spot in the Premier League.

He tweeted afterwards:

"3 points and a goal...never in doubt enjoy your weekend bladesmen"

3 points and a goal...never in doubt 😰🤣🤣 enjoy your weekend bladesmen⚔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8rVWBEVrZ — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) January 10, 2020

​The porn star tweeted a reply to him:

"We all know you'll enjoy yours @oli_mcburnie"

We all know you’ll enjoy yours @oli_mcburnie 🤭 https://t.co/IEu6b0vlyp — Elle Brooke | 12th January 🎂 (@ElleBrookeUK) January 11, 2020

​He then tweeted back a kiss to the Television X star, who hails from Sheffield and is a big fan of the Sheffield United striker.

Elle Brooke, who has a Twitter following of 170k, has starred in films such as Golden Shower Girls 2, is clearly a big fan of the Sheffield United striker. He has previously sent the porn star a signed Blades shirt - and asked her in a tweet if she had received it.