New Row Hits US Open as Garbine Muguruza Blames Barbora Krejcikova for 'Unprofessional' Behaviour

Days after former World No. 1 Andy Murray accused French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating in their first round clash, another row erupted at the US Open on Monday. This time, it was Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who accused Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova of taking undue advantage of the rules of the game.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza shared a very cold handshake with eighth seeded Barbora Krejcikova after the Czech star took a lengthy medical timeout and employed delaying tactics in the second set of their US Open pre-quarterfinal clash in New York.

Barbora Krejcikova and Garbine Muguruza have a tense exchange at the net after the Czech wins their #USOpen last-16 encounter following a lengthy medical timeout pic.twitter.com/JopI50J0zi — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 6, 2021

Muguruza told Krejcikova at the net that she was "so unprofessional". https://t.co/V3OgoqOIMP — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 6, 2021

Muguruza and team not happy as Krejcikova slowly goes to her towel while she is ready.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/XSMS2wcdzj — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 6, 2021

Couldn't agree more you are "so unprofessional" as Muguruza said. #USOpen — Melanie (@mdvent_) September 6, 2021

Barbora Krejcikova, despite appearing to be struggling physically in the second set, finds a way to close the match out in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Garbine Muguruza.



A very cold handshake between the players.



Krejcikova off to her first #USOpen quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/z2W5l4jnEC — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 6, 2021

Muguruza, who was visibly upset with Krejcikova, called her "unprofessional" after Krejcikova eventually defeated the former Wimbledon champion 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match which began on Sunday night but ended on Monday as the two players were engaged in long energy sapping rallies throughout the encounter.

The drama unfolded at 6-5 in the second set when Krejcikova called for the trainer to get treatment for a diaphragm problem as she could barely move on the court.

Krejcikova's decision to take a medical timeout halted Muguruza's momentum as the Spaniard was in the ascendancy at that stage after making a comeback from 0-4 down in the set.

When the reigning French Open winner returned to the court after receiving treatment, she looked a completely different player as she bagged seven points in succession to book her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Muguruza was not only angered by the timing of Krejcikova's medical timeout as it came at a crucial juncture, she was also frustrated by the amount of time she took in between points to wipe the sweat off her face and body.

"Listen, I don't really want to talk about this," Muguruza said as a reporter asked her about the incident after the match. "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this."

When the media persons told her that she looked upset, Muguruza replied, "Well, I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and, yeah, I wasn't very happy at the end of the match. That's pretty much it."

Krejcikova was not just criticised by Muguruza, fans seemed to have joined chorus as well, as several lovers of the sport accused her of cheating and faking her injuries to claim victory.

That was some bullshit by Krejcikova, walking over to her towel multiple times making Muguruza wait when she was ready to serve, 10 minute medical timeout when she was about to lose the 2nd set down 5-6 #USOpen — Lord Moldyvort (@RationalObserv5) September 6, 2021

I mean somthing needs to change in Tennis. This is becoming a trend and honestly it’s becoming unpleasant for viewers and us fans. Kreji moved well and hit with even more power so yeah she did that to disrupt the muguruza rythym what a cheater! — 🐿 (@geo8rge) September 6, 2021

Barbora Krejcikova hobbling off the court as if she can't walk even though she just marauded around to win a tie break against Muguruza. No surprise Muguruza snapped at her at the net after the match. Fake injury. Fake medical. Cheating. @usopen pic.twitter.com/zA8kWPLnjA — Sporting Nest 🇸🇴 (@SportingNest) September 6, 2021

Me watching Barbora suddenly needing help walking off the court mere MINUTES after blasting winners...



I have a feeling she'll be just fine for her quarterfinal match on Tuesday. 😒



I'm pissed off for Muguruza. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Jmwnaw0l0e — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) September 6, 2021

Muguruza had infinite momentum at 6-5 and then Krejicikova walks off the court for 8 minutes. There’s no way this should be allowed. Medical timeouts mid-set should be the same time as a normal change over. — Hudson Schantz (@hudsonschantz) September 6, 2021

This shit needs to stop. Muguruza wins 4 straight games and then her opponent is 'sick' and leaves the court for an eternity...ATP and WTA need to step in at some point — Ty (@Hewy_) September 6, 2021