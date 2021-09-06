'World's Best National Team': Twitter Explodes as Italy Set World Record for Longest Unbeaten Run

Reigning Euro champions Italy made history, setting a new world record for the longest unbeaten streak in international football with a goalless draw against Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying clash on Sunday. Italy's winning run has now extended to 36 matches.

Twitterati went gaga after Roberto Mancini's men broke Brazil and Spain's record for the greatest ever undefeated streak in men's international football during the weekend.

Brazil stayed unbeaten in 35 consecutive games from 1993 to 1996 before Spain levelled their record in 2009, just a few months after capturing the Euro 2008 title in Vienna.

While some of the Azzurri fans dubbed Giorgio Chiellini and his side as the "best national team in the world", others hailed Italian manager Mancini for the spectacular transformation of the team, which saw them winning the European Championship over England earlier in the summer.

The Italians were praised by both FIFA and UEFA as well; the sport's governing bodies congratulated the four-time World Cup winners for their record-setting feat.

🇮🇹 European champions Italy set a new world record of 36 international matches unbeaten with their draw in Switzerland ⚽️



👏 Congratulations @Azzurri_En 💪 pic.twitter.com/VxL9CERn8D — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 6, 2021

👏🇮🇹👏@emersonpalmieri

and @gigiodonna1

both played 90 minutes as @Azzurri_En set a world record with their 3️⃣6️⃣th match unbeaten today! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/snSvSLC123 — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 5, 2021

🇮🇹 Italy have set a new international record of 36 matches without defeat 👏👏👏#WCQ pic.twitter.com/WJPcmf20Tp — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 5, 2021

A Euro trophy and a record of unbeaten games, Italy is the best national team in the world right now 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/FfySVMHys1 — KN (@KN1897) September 5, 2021

The last two results might not have been the best, but Italy have now set a world record for games unbeaten under Roberto Mancini. 💚🤍❤



A 36-MATCH UNBEATEN RUN is going to be hard to top.



Siamo noi, siamo noi, i campioni dell'Europa siamo noi... 🎵🇪🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/R9d06ZnOrf — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) September 5, 2021

Italy have set a new world record under Roberto Mancini at they have gone unbeaten in 36 consecutive matches.🔥🔥🔥



Before he arrived, this team was a lost cause under previous manager, Gian Piero Ventura. What a massive turnaround for the Azzurri. 💙🔥🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/zuK0jbezHb — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) September 5, 2021

36 matches unbeaten, an all-time record. Italy might need a bit of work but they have magnificently come a long way from not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, first by winning Euro 2020 and now by setting this record. Looking forward to the Azzurri's future, what a team 😊💙 pic.twitter.com/kP1Ro6DMRx — Nadette 💜 (@MrsDuncanJames) September 5, 2021

@Azzurri_En What an outstanding achievement from Mancini and the boys. To go from not even qualifying for the last world Cup to winning the Euros and in the process achieving a new record of unbeaten games...Bravissimi 😁👏🏻 so proud 🇮🇹 https://t.co/iHIM9ntCFq — gigicullen (@gigicullen0502) September 5, 2021

Italy last lost an international game at the group stage of the UEFA Nations League when they were defeated by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in September 2018.

Despite not being in the best of form of late, Chiellini and his countrymen maintained their unbeaten streak, tying Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria 1-1 to match Brazil and Spain's all-time record.

Subsequently, Italy broke the record earlier set by Brazil and Spain, and can now boast of having arguably the greatest winning streak in football history.

They will now take on Lithuania in their next international game on 9 September.