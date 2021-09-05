Register
20:33 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules

    Videos: Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier Abruptly Suspended After Four Players Break Quarantine

    © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 43
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083802463_0:13:2811:1595_1200x675_80_0_0_332ce0efd998e71b5ea02454369a3de9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202109051083802432-brazil-argentina-world-cup-qualifier-match-abruptly-suspended-after-players-break-covid-19/

    Preventative COVID-19 measures imposed in Brazil indicate that any travelers who visited the UK at anytime 14 days prior to their arrival in the South American country must undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

    A World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina was abruptly suspended on Sunday after officials determined that four players had broken quarantine rules that had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Brazilian officials had singled out four Premier League players from the Argentine team who had reportedly broken preventative COVID-19 protocols. The offending players - identified as Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristiano Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - had all traveled from the UK.  

    Video of the incident shows players gathering around a group of Brazilian health officials who had invaded the pitch to single out the players. Coverage from the game revealed that authorities were attempting to round up the group and have them deported.

    Argentina's players subsequently walked off the grounds once the game was stopped. The event took place just a few minutes into the match. 

    The incident unfolded a few hours after ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, informed football officials that the four Argentine player needed to isolate and would not be able to play in the match. The regulatory body came forward in the case after it was determined the players had given "false" information upon entering the country.

    It remains unclear whether the game will be resumed.

    Related:

    President Putin: Russia Ready to Help Qatar in Preparing for FIFA World Cup
    Bring It Home! BoJo Wants UK to Host 2030 World Cup as England Prepares for Match vs Denmark
    World Cup 2022: Could England Get Revenge Over Ageing Italy in Qatar or Will Messi's Argentina Win?
    Premier League Defies FIFA, Blocks Players From Competing in Looming World Cup Qualifiers
    Indian Football Team Needs Better Challenges Before It Qualifies for World Cup: Coach Igor Stimac
    Tags:
    World Cup, World Cup qualifier, Brazil, Argentina, COVID-19, quarantine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse