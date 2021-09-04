Manchester United Fans Will Not be Able to Watch Ronaldo’s Second Debut at Red Devils Live

Earlier, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 110th career goal for the Portuguese national football team and set a new world record for the number of goals for national teams.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo will debut for Manchester United for the second time in his career on 11 September against Newcastle, but according to reports, the match will not be shown live on TV.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have refused to change their TV matches schedule to show the Saturday match live, according to the Daily Mail.

The broadcasters did not want to inconvenience the viewers with the timetable changes, as they were not sure if Ronaldo would take part in the match, according to reports.

The only way left to watch this game is BBC Radio Five Live.

Ronaldo arrived in Manchester on Thursday 2 September. At the same time, the club announced that the forward will perform wearing his iconic number 7 jersey.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United in August after leaving Juventus Turin.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and has played 292 matches for the team, scoring 118 goals. Together with the “Red Devils”, the Portuguese striker won the English championship three times (in 2007, 2008 and 2009), and also became the winner of the Champions League in 2008.