Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Tells 'Excited’ Manchester United Squad ‘We Need to Win Premier League’

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Italy’s Turin-based club Juventus was set to expire in June 2022, there had been a swirl of speculations about the striker’s future, linking him with possible transfers to Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City. Finally, the bombshell news came that the Portugal forward was heading back to Manchester United.

As Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Old Trafford after a lightening-swift deal to re-sign the Portugal striker from Juventus, he had a succinct message to his new Manchester United teammates, reported The Sun.

“We need to win the Premier League,” the football legend was cited by a source as having told the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

“The players are so excited about the arrival of Ronaldo,” added the source.

Career ‘Full Circle’

Cristiano Ronaldo had stunned the football world last week by announcing his return to the Red Devils after deciding to quit Italy’s Juventus. Manchester United will pay Juventus £12.85 million ($17.7m), plus £6.85m in potential add-ons, in accordance with the terms of the transfer deal.

The athlete’s contract with the Turin-based Serie A club was set to expire in June 2022, triggering rumours and contrasting reports about his future plans. Some suggested a move to Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester City.

On 16 August, the Corriere dello Sport indicated that the winner of four European Golden Shoes had "offered himself" to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City via agent Jorge Mendes. However, a number of Man United legends, such as former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, reportedly intervened to convince Ronaldo to return to the Old Trafford.

His first time around, the 36-year-old enjoyed six successful seasons with Manchester United after signing up in 2003 at the age of 18. He scored more than 100 goals for the club, winning three successive Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently lifted four more Champions League trophies and won five Ballon d’Or awards at Spain’s Real Madrid.

Dubbed one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo became the subject of a transfer worth an initial €100 million (£88 million) in 2018, when he signed for Juventus. He won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia in his first three seasons with the club. However, Ronaldo’s name has been regularly linked with a return to Manchester United, to allow his career to “run full circle”.

‘Amazing’ Return

Harry Maguire, Manchester United captain, hailed the return of the “greatest player to play the game”.

“It’s amazing… I’m sure he’s going to have a huge impact on and off the field and many players can look, learn and improve… Obviously, he’s going to improve our team as well with his goal scoring record so it’s amazing to have him at the club. I’m looking forward to meeting him in a few days,” the defender told reporters at a press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Manchester from Faro by private jet on 2 September. His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, had posted a series of photos on Instagram stories of her and their four children setting off on their journey.

A massive turnout assembled to greet him at the terminal, writes the outlet, including former teammate Darren Fletcher, now the club’s technical director, Man United officials and a six-strong security team.

The club has reportedly rented a seven- bedroom countryside luxury property, complete with a high-tech fitness complex, pool and jacuzzi for Ronaldo. After five days in quarantine, the footballer will head for the club’s training ground on Wednesday.

“Ronaldo and his family are very excited to be moving back to the UK. He loved his time in Manchester and Georgina previously worked in the UK as a nanny before moving to Spain and meeting him. They know all about the weather, but they also know how welcoming Brits are and look forward to their children experiencing UK life,” a source was cited as saying.