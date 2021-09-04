FIFA to Take Action Over Hungary Fans' Racism Against England Players

On Friday, FIFA announced the opening of a disciplinary case following an analysis of the 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Hungary and England.
England's Jude Bellingham and Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling were accosted with racist taunts by Hungarian spectators at the Puskas Arena. During the game, players were reported to have been harassed by Hungarian fans who booed them and threw foreign objects at the players from the stands.
England's Football Association called the situation "extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players."
September 2, 2021
"Following analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents last night at the game Hungary-England," FIFA said in a statement.
Additionally, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on FIFA to take action against those responsible.
It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2021
I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.
The game took place at the Budapest stadium on 2 September and ended with a 4-0 victory for the British team.
Earlier, the Hungarian national team was punished by UEFA for the inappropriate behaviour of fans - two matches without spectators and a fine of 100,000 euros.
