Lionel Messi Almost Broke a Leg During Game Against Venezuela - Video

Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi nearly broke his leg in the match against Venezuela's national team in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup.
Venezuelan defender Luis Martinez went into a tough junction against the PSG star. Martinez crashed into Messi with a straight leg, after which Messi miraculously did not break his leg.
After the incident, Martinez earned a straight red card.
The match, which took place in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, at Olimpico stadium on Friday morning, ended in victory for the Argentine national team with a score of 3:1. Lionel Messi spent 90 minutes on the pitch.
Argentina moved up to second place in the standings (15 points). The Venezuelan national team, in turn, remained in the penultimate place, gaining 4 points.
On 5 August, Barcelona announced that Messi was leaving the club, despite a joint desire to sign a new agreement.
The 34-year-old Argentine striker moved to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Lionel signed a two-year contract with PSG with the option of a one-season extension.
