03 September 2021
    England's Harry Kane reacts during the Euro 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, 11 July 2021.

    Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate Slam Hungary Fans for 'Racist Chants' Against England Players

    Sport
    by
    This is not the first time Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham have been subjected to racist abuse from fans. Earlier, the duo had faced racial slurs during England's Euro 2020 campaign and were treated like villains by home supporters after their failure to secure the country's maiden European Championship title.

    England skipper Harry Kane, manager Gareth Southgate, pundits and a number of fans have slammed Hungary supporters for their racist chants during their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday.

    While both Kane and Southgate called for strict action from the game's governing body FIFA, England supporters hailed their team for putting up a spectacular show, which saw their side defeat the hosts 4-0 amid the racially charged atmosphere in Budapest.

    Monkey chants reverberated across Puskas Ferenc Stadium whenever Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham got close to the ball, but the tensions inside the England Camp escalated to unprecedented heights after plastic cups were thrown at Sterling as he opened the scoring for the Three Lions.

    Reacting to the racial abuse of his players from the hostile crowd, the English skipper appealed for "strong" action against the Hungarian fans.

    "I didn't hear it," Kane told British media after the match.

    "I'll talk to the boys and see if they heard it. We'll have to report it to UEFA as the rules permit and if it was the case then hopefully UEFA can come down strong," he added.

    Right from the beginning, the Hungarians booed the England players for 'taking the knee' as a pro-black gesture during the playing of the anthem before the actual kick-off.

    However, the mood inside the packed arena became more aggressive once Sterling scored England's opening goal in the 55th minute, as projectiles were thrown at the visiting players, a flare was aimed at the pitch, and beer cups were pelted at Sterling.

    The environment continued to heat up as the Hungarian supporters continued their monkey chants on throughout the second half, when England scored all their four goals.

    Just like Kane, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was left disappointed with Thursday night's incidents and condemned the racial abuse of his players.

    "There's no more this group of players or staff can do in the fight against racism," England's manager said. "Other people have got to take the right action to try and make progress."

    "Our players can't do anything more than they have done in the past two or three years in trying to get the right messages out, take the right stands, and it's for other people to protect them. It's for me to protect them in the main, but for the authorities to protect them as well," he added.

    "They shouldn't have to be subjected to any form of racism. There’s a balance in the crowd. As we know at home not everybody causes problems. Tonight our anthem was really respected remarkably well."

    "It's not fair to criticise all the Hungarian fans. A lot were very generous and behaved extremely well. The individuals that are responsible need to be dealt with. I think there's some evidence that people have been filmed and we've got to hope the authorities deal with that in the right way," Southgate concluded.

    Meanwhile, Arsenal legend and sports commentator Ian Wright hit out at FIFA and UEFA over their lacklustre approach towards dealing with unruly behaviour, insisting that football's governing bodies simply don't care about taking the problem head on.

    "You can't believe that two organisations can't get together and ban them," Wright told ITV.

    "Black players will know that they're probably going to get racially abused. As soon as Sterling gets fouled, it's embarrassing, don't know what to say about FIFA and UEFA, they don't care enough, they don't care enough," he said.

    While the behaviour of the Hungarian crowd made the headlines, English fans were effusive in praise of their players. With their lopsided 4-0 triumph, which was powered by goals from Sterling, Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice, England managed to maintain their 100 percent winning record in Group I.

    Kane and his team's admirers not only lauded their performance, but also rebuked the racial abuse, which was pointed at them. Some of their fans even said that they were in "love" with the team as their side never takes the "s***" aimed at them.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

