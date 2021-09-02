Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League Return Has Sent Ticket Prices Soaring 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has caused a frenzy in the secondary ticket market. Tickets are going for as much as £2,500 for United's September 11th showdown with Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League has sent ticket prices soaring. In anticipation of the Manchester United legend’s season debut in next weekend’s showdown against Newcastle United at Old Trafford tickets on the secondary market have exploded.

According to the Times, Stubhub is listing tickets for £2,514 ($3,479). Manchester United froze ticket prices in 2017-18 for seven years, with tickets ranging from £53 to £31. Due to the ticket price boom, the club has come out and told supporters not to seek tickets out on the secondary market, as it has become rife with fraudulent tickets.

While Manchester United fans seem willing to pay anything to see Ronaldo’s second United debut, it may be wise to temper expectations. Ronaldo’s signing only became official on August 31st and he has spent the international break with Portugal, setting the all-time men’s international goal scoring record along the way.

Portugal is scheduled to play a World Cup Qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, September 7th, which means the earliest Ronaldo can be in Manchester to train would be September 8th, only three days ahead of United’s game against Newcastle. If Ronaldo does play against Newcastle, expect him to come on as a second-half substitute.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is not only costing the fans a ton of money but the club, as well. In order to pry Ronaldo from Juventus, United had to pony up £12.87 million, paid across five years, and pay Ronaldo’s weekly wage of £385,000. If the surge in ticket prices is any indication, Ronaldo will be well worth the money.