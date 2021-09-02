No Longer Player He Wanted to Be: Sampdoria Pres Reveals Possible Reason Why Ronaldo Left Juventus

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United, days before the summer transfer deadline. The 36-year-old football superstar arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus after signing a two-year deal with the 13-time Premier League champions.

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has said talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning reunion with Man United earlier this month was the best possible way out for both Juventus and the Portuguese legend. But he went on to opine that CR7 left the Turin-based club as he was "no longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be".

Ronaldo was primarily brought by the Italian club in 2018 to secure the UEFA Champions League title. But as the former Real Madrid star failed to accomplish their desired goal, Juve thought of getting rid of him as his mammoth salary was hurting the Old Lady's finances, claimed Ferrero, the Italian professional football club's president.

"At times it's better to give up on a few Euros rather than keep someone who doesn't want to stay with you and because of that isn't giving their best", Ferrero told Sky Sports Italia on Wednesday.

"It's better for all concerned that Ronaldo left and it's better for him that he realised he was no longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be", he added.

Ronaldo ended his three-year stint at the Allianz Stadium after United secured his move to England with a $27 million deal with the Serie A side.

While Ronaldo has now left the Bianconeri, he maintained his status as the leading goal scorer for the club throughout his three years in Italy.

The 2016 Euro winner scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus, becoming the quickest to complete a century for the 36-time Italian league champions.

Ronaldo also powered Juve to consecutive Serie A titles in 2018-19 and 2019-20.