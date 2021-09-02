'Greatest Player of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo Drives Fans Crazy as He Breaks Scoring Record

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo sent fans into a frenzy after the 36-year-old football superstar scored a headline grabbing brace against Ireland to secure a dramatic come from behind 2-1 victory in their World Cup qualifying game on Wednesday.

Twitter erupted with joy as Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogged Iran's Ali Daei to become the leading goalscorer in men's international football.

Ronaldo's record-breaking feat came in his country's World Cup qualifying clash against Ireland as he led Portugal to a spectacular 2-1 triumph at home on Wednesday.

With his match-winning twin strikes against Ireland, Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer in men's football with 111 goals in 180 appearances for Portugal.

Earlier, the record was held by the Iranian Daei, who scored 109 goals in 149 games between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo's newest landmark was immediately hailed by fans, with a few declaring him the "greatest of all time". While others praised his never say die attitude and fighting spirit before calling him the "greatest clutch player ever".

Some of his supporters even went as far as to describe him as a "football God".

New World Record holder🤯🔥🔥🐐

111th international goal for the GOAT.👑



111th international goal for the GOAT.👑

The man. The myth. The legend.👑🐐🙌🏻#CR7 #Ronaldo #GOAT

The Greatest Clutch Player of all time. Don't sleep on Ronaldo.#GOAT

HE WRITES HIS OWN DESTINY.



HE IS THE FOOTBALL GOD.



IF YOU DONT CONSIDER HIM THE GOAT OR ONE OF THE GOAT.



HE WRITES HIS OWN DESTINY.

HE IS THE FOOTBALL GOD.

IF YOU DONT CONSIDER HIM THE GOAT OR ONE OF THE GOAT.

THIS SPORT IS NOT FOR YOU.#Cristiano #GOAT #PORIRL #CRISTIANORONALDO #Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the only human being the Queen Elizabeth has asked for an autograph ✍🏻#CR7 #GOAT

I don't believe this man is 36 years old.. This needs to be investigated 😂 #GOAT

And I will Sit my kids down someday to tell them I witnessed this “live”

How Ronaldo became the All time top Goalscorer in Men’s International Football

Like,since the inception of football😳 !

He’s Undoubtedly The Greatest Of All Time Indeed!! 🐐 #Cr7 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Bh9Q8MA0wV — Yungtet🇳🇬🇳🇬 ♒️ (@YUNGTET) September 2, 2021

CR7's match-winning performance came after the Portuguese team were made to dig in their heels as the Irish put up a splendid show until the very end of the match.

Ronaldo later found his magic touch and showed off his incredible scoring instincts just when his country needed them the most, as he levelled the game at 1-1 in the 89th minute. It was done with an excellent header after John Egan gave Ireland the lead in the first half.

But more agony was in store for Seamus Coleman and his boys, as Ronaldo delivered the winning strike in the 96th minute to break Irish hearts.