Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Red Card on Record-Setting Night

Ronaldo entered the game tied with Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 international goals. However, his historic night almost didn’t happen.
As Ronaldo set up to take a penalty that would have given him the international goal-scoring record, cameras caught him slapping Dara O’Shea.
Cristiano Ronaldo did what he did, why kick the ball he has positioned to kick. My GOAT is never wrong, that player deserves the slap.— GhTrendingLinks (@ghtrendinglinks) September 1, 2021
Stop posting half video pic.twitter.com/sVgHmz0Zo1
According to FA rules, any player guilty of “violent conduct” warrants a sending off. While Ronaldo’s slap might not seem violent to the casual observer, it wouldn’t be the first time a player received a red card for a reactionary slap.
Anthony Martial of Manchester United, after being elbowed in the face by Erik Lamela of Tottenham, retaliated with a light slap and was shown a red card for “violent conduct” after video review. Fortunately for Ronaldo, the referee was oblivious, unmoved, or knew that history was on the doorstep.
