Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 111th Career Goal, Sets New World Record for National Teams

The world record for most goals scored in international football was previously held by Iranian footballer Ali Daeli, who scored a total of 109 goals during his career and was the first to reach 100 or more international goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, became the new world record holder for international goals amid Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo first broke the record and scored his 110th goal with a header at the 89-minute mark, bringing the tense game to an even 1-1.

Portugal ultimately took home the victory after the 36-year-old scored with another header during the sixth minute of five minutes of added time.

Ronaldo told RTE's Tony O'Donoghue that he was "so happy" with the outcome of today's match.

"Not only because I beat the record but because of the special moments that we had," he said during the post-match interview. "Two goals in the end of the game ... so tough but I have to appreciate what the team did, playing until the end."

He also expressed gratitude to his supporters.

Ronaldo's game-saving goal at the 89-minute mark came as his second attempt at breaking Daei's record.

He initially had an opportunity when he took the penalty kick awarded to Portugal. Gavin Bazunu, a 19-year-old goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland, blocked the kick.

"It’s part of the business. It’s part of the business," Ronaldo said in reference to the missed opportunity. "Sometimes you score, sometimes you make a mistake. But I still believed until the end of the game but I’m so glad to score and to win the game.

Daei has yet to publicly respond to the news, but the Iranian ex-footballer previously sent well wishes to Ronaldo, lauding the 36-year-old as a "great champion of football and caring humanist who inspire and impacts lives throughout the world."