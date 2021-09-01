With New Number 10, Barcelona Finally Moves on From Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s much-publicized departure to PSG shocked the world when he left the club that he’d called home since 2001. With the revelation of their new number 10, Ansu Fati, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi era has officially come to an end. The youngster has a lot to live up to but is well on his way to writing his own Barcelona legend.

Barcelona has officially moved on from Lionel Messi. The club’s longtime talisman had donned the number 10 jersey for Barcelona since July of 2008. Along the way, he became the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and won them countless trophies.

With his move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, Barcelona was without their greatest player and a number 10. While Messi cannot be replaced on the pitch, Barcelona has found their next number 10: Ansu Fati.

Our new number 🔟

Made in La Masia 💙❤️

⭐️ @ANSUFATI ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/co6NcpjxOx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2021

Ansu Fati, not yet 19, already holds numerous records. He’s the youngest player to score a goal for Barcelona in La Liga and is the youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer.

Fati has been out since October of 2020 recovering from a ruptured meniscus, but he has an incredibly bright future. Barcelona is hoping Fati can continue their storied tradition of number 10s.

While some fans have shared their disappointment over the club not retiring the jersey until at least the end of this season, many expressed excitement and confidence that Fati, with his combination of youth and ability, has what it takes to lead Barcelona into the future, just as a number 10 is supposed to.