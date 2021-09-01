Man City's Rape-Charged Star Benjamin Mendy 'Had Meltdown' After Expecting VIP Jail Wing With Celebs

France and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, the British police confirmed last week. With law enforcement agencies taking strong action against Mendy, City suspended him from the side until the outcome of the investigation.

Reigning Premier League champions Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy suffered a "meltdown" in jail after the court denied him a bail during the weekend, British tabloid The Sun has reported.

— Radio News Hub (@radionewshub) September 1, 2021

According to several reports, the guards had informed Mendy that he would be housed in the VP wing of the HMP Altcourse jail in Liverpool. But the France footballer mistook it for a VIP cell of the prison, where he would have to share space with other celebrities and sports stars.

However, Mendy was in for a "rude awakening" after he realised that it wasn't the case and he was to be kept in the VP wing, where most of the alleged sex offenders are put up to prevent them from mingling with other prisoners in jail.

"When Mendy arrived, staff explained he was going to be kept on the VP wing for his own safety", a source told the daily.

"But perhaps because he is French and his English isn't great, he misunderstood what they had said and thought he was being taken to a VIP wing for celebrities".

"He had a rude awakening when he saw the cell and realised who he was going to be mixing with. He wasn't happy and it was a very sobering experience for him," the source added.

The 27-year-old French star made an appearance in court last Friday where he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

While four of the alleged rapes occurred during a date last year, the fourth offence happened last month.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since he joined the English champions from Monaco in 2017.