Antoine Griezmann's Shock Return to Atletico Madrid From Barcelona Sends Fans Into Frenzy

This is not the first time French striker Antoine Griezmann will be seen playing in an Atletico Madrid jersey. The 2018 World Cup winner first made his name as one of the finest talents in the sport in the Spanish capital before joining Barcelona in 2019.

Atletico Madrid fans went wild as Antoine Griezmann finally re-signed for the reigning La Liga champions from FC Barcelona.

Griezmann's return came as a shock to the football world as the move occurred just minutes before the summer transfer deadline ended at midnight on Tuesday.

The Frenchman's return to Wanda Metropolitano on a $47 million loan from Camp Nou was hailed by Atletico supporters, who claimed that he has been at the "wrong club".

On the other hand, a few Barca admirers blamed him for "destroying" the iconic club.

Griezmann's $47 million transfer to the Rojiblancos features a mandatory buyout clause that makes it obligatory for the Madrid-based club to purchase the French superstar from Barca.

"FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of Antoine Griezmann for a season with the option of a further season", Barca said in a statement on their website.

"The Madrid club will pay the player's wages and there is a compulsory permanent transfer clause".

"FC Barcelona would like to thank Antoine Griezmann for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future".

Griezmann's exit from Barca capped a crazy summer transfer season in Europe, with the biggest names in the game departing from their old clubs. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo kept fans on tenterhooks before the pair joined Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

Griezmann scored an impressive 35 goals in 105 appearances for Barcelona but more often than not he remained in the shadow of Messi who continued to be their talisman before he was forced to bid goodbye to his boyhood club in August.

With Barcelona's debt mounting to $1.57 billion, selling Griezmann was a priority for club President Joan Laporta.

Griezmann was among Barcelona's highest paid footballers, earning a staggering $41 million in annual wages.

Barca's financial situation was the main factor behind their inability to register Lionel Messi's contract, and which is why they were forced to let go of Griezmann despite his importance in a post-Messi era.