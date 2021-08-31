Cristiano Ronaldo Finalises Dream Return to United, But Who Else is Moving on Transfer Deadline Day?

On Friday Manchester United shocked the footballing world when they secured the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s two greatest players. The English Premier League’s transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, 31 August, and there are bound to be a frantic batch of last-minute deals done.

The two best players in the world - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - have both moved on during this summer's transfer window.

Messi joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona earlier this month and Ronaldo, now 36, has passed a medical and signed a two-year deal to return to United, with whom he won eight major trophies between 2003 and 2009.

United have paid Juventus just 15 million euros (£12.85 million) for a player who has scored 551 goals since leaving the club in 2009.

© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE Cristiano Ronaldo, playing for Manchester United

Juventus quickly moved to replace him up front with a budget signing - Moise Kean from Everton, who has joined on a two-year loan.

Kean, 21, who was sent off in his last game for Everton last week, scored 13 goals in 26 games while on loan to Paris St Germain last season but started his career at Juventus.

One of the day’s early deals saw West Ham - unbeaten in three games this season - sign Croatian international midfielder Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow in a £26 million deal.

Welcome to West Ham United, Nikola Vlasic! ✍️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021

​West Ham manager turned to Vlasic after giving up on bringing back Jesse Lingard, who had a successful loan spell from Manchester United last season.

Brighton have spent £15 million on Spanish international defender Marc Cucurella, from Getafe. Cucurella, 23, was in the Spain team which won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Excl. Marc Cucurella to Brighton, done deal and here-we-go! The release clause has been matched and paid few minutes ago. Brighton will pay €18m to Getafe. 🔵🇪🇸 #BHAFC #Getafe



Cucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/vGYsd9aFEr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

​Another player who impressed at Euro 2020 was defender Connor Roberts, 25, who impressed for Wales before coming off injured during their defeat to Denmark. Roberts has moved from Swansea to Premier League minnows Burnley.

Among the moves expected to go through later are Tottenham signing defender Emerson from Barcelona for £25 million and striker Odsonne Edouard moving to Crystal Palace from Celtic for £15 million.

🤩 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 new Claret in the building



We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Wales international Connor Roberts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



📰 https://t.co/oriN1mniAn#RobertsIsAClaret | #UTC pic.twitter.com/hhZjSVn3C2 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 31, 2021

​Leeds United - who have done very little business during the summer - are also reportedly set to make a late swoop for Daniel James from Manchester United.

The Welsh winger, who will struggle to find game time with the arrival of Jadon Sancho, would cost them around £30 million.

While the Premier League’s window closes on Tuesday night, the rest of Europe can carry on trading for a bit longer and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will be able to offer enough money to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Paris St Germain. The French club rejected an offer of £137 million earlier this month.