Real Madrid Reportedly End Talks With PSG Over Kylian Mbappe

According to reports, Kylian Mpappe’s move from the French club PSG to Spain’s Real Madrid is now off the table.
The Los Blancos have reportedly given PSG a deadline of Monday to respond to one of the most costly transfers this season.
🚨 "Madrid a décidé d'arrêter les négociations"— Rothen s'enflamme (@Rothensenflamme) August 30, 2021
💣 @Tanziloic annonce que le Real Madrid se retire des négociations avec le PSG sur le dossier Kylian Mbappé ! #rmclive pic.twitter.com/CTH8Csyndj
Info @telefoot_TF1 🚨— Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 30, 2021
Le Real Madrid stoppe les négociations avec le PSG.
Sauf improbable retournement de situation, Kylian Mbappé ne rejoindra pas le Real Madrid d’ici la fin de ce mercato.
Mbappe is set to remain in France until his contract expires at the end of the season, after which Real Madrid can attempt to strike a deal with the Frenchman, who can potentially join them on a free transfer by next summer.
PSG has already rejected two bids from Los Blancos for Mbappe, despite the young striker allegedly making it clear that he wants to transfer to Madrid.
