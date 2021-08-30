PSG's Pochettino on Messi's Debut at French Club: 'Far From His Best Form'

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has weighed in on Lionel Messi's much-awaited debut at the French club on Sunday, when he finally came off the bench in a 2-0 win at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.
Pochettino ventured that the Argentine forward is yet to achieve his best shape, at the same time stressing that he was happy to see the footballer make his PSG debut.
"He's been good. I'm very happy to see him make his debut. It was important for him. He is far from his best form, but he is training very well. He will be better after the [international] break. We expect the best from him", Pochettino said in a post-match interview, as cited by Goal.
Messi started his career at Barcelona in 2004 and had played at his "childhood" club up until leaving it earlier this month after they failed to re-sign him due to financial obstacles. On 10 August, he became a Paris Saint-Germain player after inking a 2+1 contract with a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros.
