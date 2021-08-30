Fans Hating on PSG's Pochettino for 'Ruining' Messi's Debut by Keeping Him on Bench Until Late

The famed Argentine, Messi, joined the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on 10 August following his emotional split from Barcelona, where he had played his entire professional career. His highly-anticipated debut has been delayed several times after he was left out of the squad's starting eleven.

Football fans have been less than impressed by Lionel Messi's debut with PSG.

Sunday's away match against Reims crossed the 66th minute with PSG leading 2-0, when the team's coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace Neymar with Messi.

The substitution was said to be more of a symbolic act rather than an attempt to influence a game that was already more or less in the books for the Parisians. According to Pochettino, Messi still needs time to adapt to his new team and get in shape. The iconic striker didn't score and only managed one shot on goal.

"He is still far away from his best form but he has been training well and he will be fit in the next two weeks, after the international break and, yes, we are waiting for the best from him", Pochettino told Amazon Prime.

Fans were none too happy with the start, immediately taking to Twitter to express their displeasure with Pochettino's decision and Messi's short appearance.

Dear Pochettino,



If you don't want thunder ⚡ to fire 🔥 you, please always start Messi in your matches.



How's he going to stat pad goals if he plays just 20 mins in games??? — Barca/PSG Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 (@BarcaPrincipal) August 29, 2021

Pochettino: Messi on the bench today for PSG



The entire football world: pic.twitter.com/ZTFm30uxPl — First Touch Football (@FirstTouchFutt) August 29, 2021

Pochettino really didn’t let us see this duo pic.twitter.com/VJKRndmKln — Zilwyd ™ (@Zilwyd) August 29, 2021

Imagine the whole world waiting to watch the front three of neymar mbappé and messi. Just for pochettino to ruin it! #Messi #neymarjr #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/XgPbGepcFD — intelligent (@intelligenttwi1) August 29, 2021

God must punish pochettino — abiye.ok (@AbiyeOk) August 29, 2021

pochettino is so fat,, i’ve been waiting TWO WHOLE MONTHS to watch messi play and he subs him on for 30 mins and also takes off neymar,, hope he has nightmares tonight — s (@santandaves) August 29, 2021

Imagine the whole world waiting to watch the front three of neymar mbappé and messi. Just for pochettino to ruin it! 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/BkMKHFKRKv — Alicia maina (@AliciaMaina) August 29, 2021

Pochettino’s a supervillain for subbing Neymar off for Messi — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) August 29, 2021

Messi earlier missed two of PSG's games when he wasn't included in the team's line up.

The 34-year-old forward signed an $82.8 million agreement with PSG on a free transfer. It is expected to last for two seasons with an option to extend for another year.

Messi left Barcelona after he was unable to agree on a contract extension. He debuted for the Catalan giants in 2004 and had been with them ever since. The Argentine superstar won the Spanish Championship ten times, the Spanish Cup seven times, and the Champions League four times during his tenure with Barca.