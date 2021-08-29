Real Madrid Sets Deadline for PSG Over Mbappe Transfer Deal, Media Says

PSG sporting director Leonardo reportedly said this week that if Mbappe wants to leave it will be on the club's terms.

Real Madrid is continuing its efforts to sign French striker Kylian Mbappe before the end of the transfer window on 31 August, Sky Sports reports.

According to the media outlet, the Spanish club has made an offer of around €170 million, plus €10 million in add-ons, to PSG.

This development comes as Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, reportedly believes that PSG is going back on its word after promising to let him go if the club can recoup his original price.

If PSG declines the offer or doesn't respond, the Spanish football club may end up signing Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement and get him next year for free – provided that he doesn't renew his contract with.

Earlier this week, PSG Sporting Director Leonardo said that while it seems clear that Mbappe wants to leave, it will be on the club's terms, Sky Sports notes, citing RMC Sport.

"Kylian always promised that he would never leave the club for free. That's what he's always told us," Leonardo said. "We have no plans to talk to Real Madrid again. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. That's how the transfer window is, but we are clear about this: we want to keep him and extend his deal."

He added that he will not let Mbappe go “for less than what we paid for him, when we still owe Monaco money," with the media outlet pointing out that PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco back in 2018 in a €180 million deal “after a season-long loan,” and have only paid €145 million so far.