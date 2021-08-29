'Get in Line': Watch UFC Chief Dana White Respond to Jake Paul's Threat to 'Knock Him the F**k Out'

Dana White seemed completely unfazed when a reporter asked what he thought about YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently saying that he'd "knock him the f**k out" if they met.
“It actually makes sense,” the UFC president said. “I’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. It’s all he fights are 50-year-olds."
Dana White reacts to Jake Paul saying he'll KO him if they cross paths in Las Vegas:
"It actually makes sense."

White made it clear that he wasn't too worried about this threat, given there are apparently loads of people who don't like him.
“Let me tell you what. Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f*cking line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while. No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters, too. We are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people, too. It’s just part of this game. It’s all good".
Paul, 24, is preparing to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley, 39, in a professional boxing match on Sunday.
