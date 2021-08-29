PSG Includes Messi in Squad For Sunday's Ligue 1 Trip to Reims

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in PSG's squad for Sunday's trip to Reims – which means he'll likely play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time.
📋 A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims 👀#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
Messi, 34, joined PSG in Ligue 1 on 10 August after signing a two-year deal in Paris – with the option of another 12 months – after leaving his boyhood club Barca.
The legendary footballer has not played since leading Argentina to the Copa America in July.
Training today ahead of the Reims match 💪 pic.twitter.com/UdV5iMOP8m— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 28, 2021
