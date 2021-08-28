'No Ronaldo, No Party': Cristiano Leaves Juventus With Misspelled Message and Club is Speechless

The captain of Portugal's national team will now join his former club Manchester United following much speculation about his future after he made it clear he wasn't happy in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus has been met with an avalanche of comments on social media, with some football fans labelling the forward’s time in Turin “an absolute disaster” and “a waste of money and time."

Juventus signed the Portuguese player in 2018 for €100 million and it seems the hefty price tag weighed heavily on him as he tried to prove his worth. One the one hand, Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 appearances, while also making the club a really attractive bet for investors. But on the other, analysts believe that he was a massive financial and emotional burden for Juve, which couldn’t afford to sign any other expensive players in improve the team and ultimately win the Champions League.

Thank you for 3 years. Wasn’t what we expected but it was memorable non the less. pic.twitter.com/sZzTD5SK9f — 🐐 (@AlwaysRonaldo7) August 27, 2021

​So, following the announcement that Manchester United had reached an agreement with the Old Lady to sign the Portuguese star, the Bianconeri fell suspiciously silent on social media, while Ronaldo fans demanded they at least pay tribute to the forward.

Juve bought him for 120M , sold him for 15M. Gave salary of 31M . Only to bottle 9 year Serie A domination.



Absolute disaster — 🦀 #LM7 (@ClassifiedCrab) August 28, 2021

show class and thank him for everything he's done for us, come on he literally made YOUR job a gazillion times easier! out of all involved parties The company did get the most of his 3 years tenure so the least is to Thank him properly. — Amr Fahmy (@iamrfahmy) August 27, 2021

who possibly juventus forgetting right now? — Calcio Xtra (@calcioxtra) August 27, 2021

Others, however, seem pretty pleased about the end of Ronaldo and Juve's fling.

Juventus TV will be streaming all Cristiano Ronaldo's freekick goals with Juventus tonight.



It will start at 12.00 EST and end at 12.01 EST pic.twitter.com/A86wgp0dJy — Juventus (@juventuseen) August 27, 2021

Watch Juventus win Serie A this season and Dybala becoming a beast again💯🔥The 36 years old Portuguese forward was the problem 💀 — Dangerous grounds🌅🚦🇳🇦 (@Dangerousgroun2) August 28, 2021

Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus and guess what....nobody even begged him to STAY😭😭😭😂😂😂...finished GOAT — LEE MIN HO🇬🇭 (@wagyimi__) August 28, 2021

Many Juve fans also couldn't help but point out that Ronaldo made a spelling mistake in one of the simplest and most common Italian words in the country in his farewell Instagram message:

“Grazzie a Tutti”, the forward wrote, adding an additional “z” to the Italian “thank you all."

“This guy spent three years in Italy, didn’t learn a word of Italian and says goodbye with a message where grazie is spelled wrong,” sports journalist Siavoush Fallahi joked, sharing a screenshot of Ronaldo’s message.

This guy spent three years in Italy, didn’t learn a word of Italian and says goodbye with a message where grazie is spelled wrong 😂 pic.twitter.com/xirYzMFzv4 — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) August 27, 2021

His ass just got zlataned out of the league, hence the extra z, paying respect !! — Kevin Traume (@kevtraum) August 27, 2021

To some, the mistake was just another example of the footballer’s strained relations with Juve and its fanbase. Nevertheless, Ronaldo earned big bucks at the club, with his annual salary varying between €31 million and €60 million, according to estimates.

With Manchester United, his former team, Ronaldo is reportedly expected to make only £50 million (€58) in two years, while the transfer is said to have cost Man United €25m.