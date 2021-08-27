England Skipper Harry Kane Snubbed Bumper Spurs Contract Offer and Does Not Want to Sign Fresh Deal

Tottenham captain Harry Kane wanted to leave his boyhood club for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy dismissed their offer before the talismanic forward made the decision to stay in North London on Wednesday.

Amid all the to-ing and fro-ing between Man City and Tottenham, England skipper Harry Kane rejected a new contract from Spurs, including a huge pay rise, when he made his return to training after an extended holiday at the club's training venue earlier in August, US news outlet The Athletic reported.

After England reached their maiden European Championship final under Kane, rumours swirled in the football world that he was set to begin talks with Levy and the club's managing director Fabio Paratici over a contract extension.

But no progress was made after the 28-year-old superstar stuck to his pay demand of $550,000 a week, which would have made him the highest earner in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Kane, who already earns an impressive $410,000, turned down the deal as he was trying to engineer a switch to Premier League champions Man City.

Apparently, the Spurs offer had a limited time frame and is no longer on the menu.

City's vice-captain, Kevin De Bruyne, is presently the English league's top earner, taking home a mammoth $530,000 each week. However, at deadly rival, Manchester United, goalkeeper David de Gea is second on the list as he's paid $515,000 a week by the Red Devils.

Kane, who still has three years left on his Tottenham contract, has not made any commitment to the club regarding his future beyond the 2021-22 season.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the past few weeks," he said on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success," he added.

Fans and Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo were ecstatic after watching Kane score a brace of goals in Tottenham's spectacular win over Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira in the UEFA Conference League tie on Thursday.

🗣 "I see Harry [Kane] every day, he doesn't have to prove to anyone, he's committed. All the situation that happened is part of the past."



Nuno Espírito Santo speaks about Harry Kane's commitment to Tottenham as he got back to scoring ways last night

The two goals were Kane's first since the drama over his exit from the north London side came to an end.